More than a new year, it will be football’s year zero. The list of “zero parameters” that in 2023 will illuminate the showcase of the international market is as long as it is impressive: from Messi to Benzema, via Rabiot, Jorginho and Skriniar, you can set up a team capable of winning everything. For some time now, potential free agents have been one of the main attractions for those who want to buy well without spending money on bookings and so more and more players decide to go on deadline to earn more.

January will be the decisive month because the clubs involved will try to renew the contracts that end in June or they will try to sell the player to avoid the damage and insult of the free farewell. The ballet has already begun and the PSG is doing everything to keep Messi, even more so after the World Cup: the negotiation to extend another year while maintaining the salary of 30 million euros net per season is well underway. Barcelona has dreamed of returning, but there is no “fresh” money for a company on the verge of bankruptcy and then Al-Khelaifi does not want to give up the Messi-Mbappé-Neymar trident to win the Champions League.

The reigning European champion Real Madrid is one of the most exposed clubs on free agents, given that in addition to Ballon d’Or Benzema, two totems such as Modric and Kroos are expiring (without forgetting Asensio, Ceballos and Nacho), but hardly Florentino Perez will lose three senators of that caliber. The situation in Manchester United is more delicate, where the number 10 Rashford is expiring and goalkeeper De Gea may also leave, while in Chelsea two top players such as Jorginho and Kantè are expiring as well as the 38-year-old Thiago Silva.

Opportunities, therefore, are not lacking and historically Juventus has always paid close attention to free agents. In recent years he has done excellent business with Pirlo, Coman, Dani Alves, Khedira and Llorente, but there have also been Lucio, Ramsey and Anelka. He is now negotiating the signing of Spanish left-back Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) for June and at the same time has to solve a series of puzzles. Cuadrado and Alex Sandro are expiring and will leave because there is no air of an extension, while there is a need to understand the future of the Argentine Di Maria (the world champion will only return to Turin on 2 January with Paredes) and above all find a solution for Rabiot. The French midfielder will start training at Continassa today and Allegri has already asked to renew his contract, but he would like to go to the Premier League and so Juve is trying to figure out if they can monetize his transfer right away (the request is 15 million).

Rabiot is not the only case in Serie A, given that Inter have been trying to keep defenders Skriniar (who appeals to all the main European clubs) and De Vrij for some time. The Nerazzurri have reached extra time, center forward Dzeko is also in the balance, while Roma are close to an ultimatum for Smalling.