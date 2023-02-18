Football Today: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 to Fulham in the last round of the league. The team has 1 win and 3 losses in the last 4 games. The team is currently ranked 14th in the league, but only 6 points ahead of the relegation zone, and the pressure to relegation is still high. This time the intent to score was enough. However, it should be noted that the team’s offensive ability is not outstanding. So far this season, he has only scored 17 goals in the league. The team’s offensive ability is low, and some players in the team are absent, including Kuyat, Richards and Biaconi who are currently unable to play, which has an impact on the team’s strength.

Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 away in the last round of the league. The team currently leads Arsenal to the top of the league standings after extra time, but the team’s top position is unstable. This time there is still a strong scoring intent. At the same time, the team has scored 59 goals in the league so far this season. The offense was excellent. The main player Haaland scored 26 goals in the league this season. Individual performances are excellent. However, it should be noted that the team has suffered a two-game losing streak, and next week they will face the Bundesliga giants Leipzig Red Bull in the Champions League knockout next week. It is very likely that the players on the team will have some adjustments.

This game: There is still a big gap between the overall strength of the two sides. The overall strength of Manchester City is obviously stronger than that of Nottingham Forest. At the same time, Manchester City's overall performance is stable, while Nottingham Forest's performance is not good. The team is still in the state of a double match week recently, and is at a disadvantage in terms of physical fitness. I personally think that it is difficult for Manchester City to gain an advantage of more than two goals. Brentford v Crystal Palace The latest from Brentford: Brentford drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the last round of the league. The team has achieved 4 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses in the last 10 games. The team is currently eighth in the league standings. Only 1 point away, this time they intend to write a strong score. At the same time, the team has performed very well recently. In the past 7 rounds of the league, they scored consecutive goals and won 4 games, including winning Liverpool and tying Tottenham and Arsenal, showing a good momentum. The team's defensive ability is very good. In the last 4 games, there have been 3 zero seals. Only 1 goal was conceded during the period, and the defensive ability has improved a lot. But it is worth noting that the team lost the first 9 games of this season, but in the end they failed to play the main game and lost 4 games. The latest news from Crystal Palace: After the home draw with Brighton in the last round of the league, Crystal Palace has lost 7 consecutive games in all competitions. The team is still in the middle of the league. However, in the 13 games that the team lost first and then lost this season, they continued to score in 6 games and won 4 games in a comeback. The team's ability to resist pressure is very good. However, it should be noted that the performance of the visiting team is not good. They have lost 5 of their last 8 away games. rotate. This game: The overall strength of the two sides is not much different, but in terms of current performance, Brentford is in a relatively stable state, and Crystal Palace has not performed well recently. Brentford, meanwhile, were brilliant. Ford has good support and a certain confidence. I think Brentford have more chances to win.

