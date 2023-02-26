news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 25 – Damiano Tommasi, mayor of Verona, is the new president of the non-profit Italian National Mayors Team. He was unanimously elected this morning at the FIGC Technical Center in Coverciano during the annual national team assembly. “The ball helps you think as a team – Tommasi declares – The national team is the synthesis of two organizations: the federation and Anci which must be the point of reference for us and for which we must be so in turn.



I accepted the invitation made by the national team because I think it could be good for me as mayor of an important city like Verona, but above all because it is for me the first experience to compare myself with other administrators outside of pre-established and institutional schemes, even better with the ball at my feet”. Tommasi then talks about the first project he would like to launch. “I would like to enhance our political role again which unfortunately has lost its appeal and the latest turnout is a wake-up call that should not be underestimated. I hope that the national team, with the lightness of the ball, can also be a vehicle for making the younger generations understand the value of administrators and how exciting being mayor can be”, concluded the mayor of Verona. (ANSA).

