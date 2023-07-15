Football transfer ticker: Declan Rice changes for a record sum

After nine years ends Ermin Bicakcics time at the Bundesliga soccer club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The club and players agreed not to extend the contract that expired at the end of June 2023, as announced by TSG. The central defender completed 147 competitive games for the Kraichgauer. After a cruciate ligament rupture in September 2020, Bicakcic had difficulty making it back to professional football. Last season he made nine Bundesliga appearances.

“In the end, the intended role and the offer from TSG didn’t quite meet my expectations and my sporting aspirations, so even though it was extremely difficult for me emotionally, I had to politely decline TSG’s offer,” said the 33-year-old Bosnian. “I had a longer period of suffering, the more the fire burns in me.”

Managing Director Alexander Rosen, who is considering a farewell game for Bicakcic, added: “Ermin was and is an absolute identification figure for TSG. For almost a decade, he stood for much that fans love with his irrepressible will, enormous fighting spirit and unshakable mentality. We would have liked to continue with him, but we respect his decision.” (dpa)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

