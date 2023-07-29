Football transfer ticker: Edinson Cavani has to go to Valencia FC

goalkeeper Benjamin Leneis leaves the FC Augsburg and moves to third division relegated FSV Zwickau. The 24-year-old, who came to the Augsburg youth department in 2015, has not yet been used by the professionals. According to the announcement on Thursday, both clubs agreed not to disclose the transfer modalities.

“After more than eight years at FCA, including a one-year loan to Magdeburg, it’s time for me to try something new. That’s why I’m grateful to those in charge that no obstacles were put in my way and that I now have the chance to be a regular goalkeeper again in Zwickau,” said Leneis.

In Zwickau, Leneis received a contract until the end of the season plus an option for a further period. “Benjamin Leneis is one of our homegrown talents and always behaved fairly during his time at FCA. After the contract would have expired in the summer of 2024, we looked for a solution that was satisfactory for both sides and have now found it”. We wish him all the best for his sporting and personal future.” Stephen Reuter. (dpa)

