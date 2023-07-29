Home » Football transfer ticker: Edinson Cavani has to go to Valencia FC
Sports

Football transfer ticker: Edinson Cavani has to go to Valencia FC

by admin
Football transfer ticker: Edinson Cavani has to go to Valencia FC

goalkeeper Benjamin Leneis leaves the FC Augsburg and moves to third division relegated FSV Zwickau. The 24-year-old, who came to the Augsburg youth department in 2015, has not yet been used by the professionals. According to the announcement on Thursday, both clubs agreed not to disclose the transfer modalities.

“After more than eight years at FCA, including a one-year loan to Magdeburg, it’s time for me to try something new. That’s why I’m grateful to those in charge that no obstacles were put in my way and that I now have the chance to be a regular goalkeeper again in Zwickau,” said Leneis.

In Zwickau, Leneis received a contract until the end of the season plus an option for a further period. “Benjamin Leneis is one of our homegrown talents and always behaved fairly during his time at FCA. After the contract would have expired in the summer of 2024, we looked for a solution that was satisfactory for both sides and have now found it”. We wish him all the best for his sporting and personal future.” Stephen Reuter.  (dpa)

See also  Oliver Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt: discussions about the coach

You may also like

Pros and Cons: Analyzing Trade Candidates Ahead of...

san marino football – Tiscali Sport

Live ticker Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix: All...

Bronny James discharged three days after cardiac arrest....

Hamburgers ripped off: St. Pauli celebrates in Kaiserslautern

VALMALENCO ULTRA DISTANCE TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

Alexandra Popp: Everything that was previously conceivable has...

The Remarkable Rise of Miguel Cabrera: A Legacy...

Italy was beaten 5-0 by Sweden at the...

Peroni Nastro Azzurro, partnership with Dinamo Sassari –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy