Football transfer ticker: FC Bayern lends Alexander Nübel

The FC Bayern Munich lends his substitute goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel as expected to VfB Stuttgart. As both clubs announced on Tuesday, Nübel is moving to the Swabians for one season. According to media reports, the rental fee is said to be one million euros, and VfB reportedly does not have a purchase option.

“It was always clear to us that we would try to get Alexander Nübel if the opportunity arose,” said VfB sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth: “Alex is an excellent goalkeeper who has proven his qualities both in the Bundesliga and in Monaco in recent years.”

Nübel should be the new number one for the Swabians. He switched from Schalke 04 to the Isar in 2020 as the greatest German goalkeeper talent and was originally supposed to be built up as the heir to national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. In the past two seasons, the 26-year-old, whose contract in Munich runs until July 2025, was loaned to AS Monaco.

Nübel “gained valuable match practice” in France, said Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen: “Due to this good experience, we decided to go on loan for another year. VfB Stuttgart offers Alex the opportunity to develop himself through regular assignments.” (sid)

