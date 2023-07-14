Football transfer ticker: Next new signing for Eintracht Frankfurt

Cristiano Ronaldos Saudi club Al-Nasr may not sign any new players for the time being. “The Al-Nassr club is currently unable to register new players due to outstanding debts. The corresponding bans will be lifted immediately as soon as the payment of the debts has been confirmed by the creditors concerned,” said a spokesman for the world association FIFA of the German Press Agency on Thursday. The transfer ban applies to a total of up to three consecutive transfer periods, the registration ban affects both domestic and foreign players. The English newspaper “The Mirror” had previously reported on it. At the beginning of October 2021, FIFA had ordered Al-Nassr to pay 460,000 euros (390,000 pounds) plus interest to the English Premier League club Leicester City. The Saudis had failed to pay these performance-related surcharges to Leicester for forwards in 2018 Ahmed Musa to pay. The Nigerian switched to the “Foxes” in 2016, but was unable to assert himself there. In 2018 he went to Al-Nassr, where he played a total of 60 games by 2020 and also became champion.

“Failure to pay the relevant amounts will result in the registration of new players, be it national or international, being banned until the amounts due have been paid. The total maximum duration of the registration ban is up to three full and consecutive registration periods. Al-Nassr should have paid within 45 days of the judgment being served, otherwise the transfer ban would take effect at the request of the plaintiff. This is the case now. (dpa)