Football transfer ticker: offer for Kylian Mbappé from Saudi Arabia

Borussia Dortmund is still looking for a replacement for Jude Bellingham. According to media reports, the second in the championship is due to a commitment from Bayern Munich Marcel Sabitzer to be interested in. But BVB sports director Sebastian Kehl will neither confirm nor deny that. “If I think about what has been reported in the last few days and weeks, how many players have already signed with us, then I would simply ask that I neither have to comment nor give any status to any talks,” Kehl said on Saturday on the sidelines of a test match at RW Erfurt.

Recently there were rumors that national players Leon Goretzka could switch from Bayern to BVB. And the transfer from Edson Alvarez (Ajax Amsterdam) as the successor to Bellingham, who had switched to Real Madrid, only seemed to be a matter of form. So far Dortmund has only Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Felix Finish (VfL Wolfsburg) presented as newcomers. However, BVB is aiming for further transfers.

“We will think about how we can improve further. We’ve been in good talks for quite some time,” says Kehl. But he didn’t want to rush anything. “The transfer window is still open for a very, very long time. So just be patient,” warned Kehl.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

