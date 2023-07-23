Football: Transfers from Okafor and Emegha perfect

The 14-time Swiss team player Okafor was given a contract with the Italian top club until 2028 and is expected to earn two million euros a year. Okafor won four championship titles and three cups with Salzburg. In 110 competitive games for the “Bulls” he recorded 34 goals and 23 assists.

The 23-year-old attacker attracted attention primarily through strong performances in the Champions League. He also scored against his future employer in the group stage last season.

𝐺𝑒𝑚𝑒𝑖𝑛𝑠𝑎𝑚 𝑢𝑛𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑔𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑙𝑖𝑐ℎ𝑒 𝐺𝑒𝑠𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑐 ℎ𝑡𝑒𝑛 𝑔𝑒𝑠𝑐ℎ𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑏𝑒𝑛! 📖 🔴 𝑫𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒆 𝑵𝒐𝒂𝒉! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YP98w6F0po — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) July 22, 2023

“My move to Salzburg was a very important step in my career and I can look back on a wonderful time with many highlights. It gave me the chance to play at a very high level and also to prove myself in the Champions League,” said Okafor, who came to Salzburg from FC Basel in winter 2020 and matured into a national player there.

“Noah has developed really well with us at all levels in recent years,” said Salzburg sports director Christoph Freud, adding: “Milan is a really cool step for him.”

Emegha move to Strasbourg official

Emegha is leaving Sturm for France after just one season. The Dutch striker’s transfer to Strasbourg became official on Saturday night. The 20-year-old moves to Alsace for at least twelve million euros, which puts him second in the ranking of the most expensive non-Salzburg sales from the Bundesliga behind his ex-Sturm colleague Rasmus Höjlund (17 million euros).

Sturm’s leadership around sports director Andreas Schicker and trainer Christian Ilzer had steered Emegha from Royal Antwerp to Graz in the summer of 2022 for 1.5 million euros. The attacker, feared for his speed but not always effective, scored ten goals in 36 appearances. Emegha was no longer in the squad for Sturm’s confident rise in the ÖFB Cup on Saturday. The “Blackys” will soon see Emegha again. Next Wednesday, Sturm will be making a guest appearance in Strasbourg for a friendly.

Sporting loss, economic gain

Schicker spoke of a heavy sporting loss and an economically “very good solution”. “Here I would like to highlight our team of coaches, who have coached a player who previously had little to do with a top talent who was recognized throughout Europe.”

At Racing, the former club of storm icons Ivica Osim, Heinz Schilcher and Mario Haas, Patrick Vieira has recently been the head coach on the sidelines. Strasbourg, who had secured their place in Ligue 1 late last season, were in the headlines earlier when it was announced that Todd Boehly, the owner of Chelsea, would become a major shareholder.

Sturm already strengthened their attack in the summer with Poland’s Szymon Wlodarczyk. After the departure of Emegha, Austria’s cup winner wants to be active again on the transfer market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

