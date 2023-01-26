Home Sports Football, Treviso beat Vittorio 2-0 and returned to the top
Football, Treviso beat Vittorio 2-0 and returned to the top

Football, Treviso beat Vittorio 2-0 and returned to the top

The Biancocelesti score with Sottovia and Mosca, the players from Vittoria protest against the refereeing. In the midweek round of Eccellenza, Treviso regained the top of the standings returning to victory after more than a month: Vittorio was forced to surrender to Tenni, but there was no shortage of controversy after the match for the penalty awarded to the hosts and for the two expulsions load of rossoblù. The contemporary draw of Godigese in Pieve di Soligo returns the top to Treviso. The images of the goals and the interviews from Andrea Dossi’s Tenni

04:10

