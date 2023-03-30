news-txt”>

Double tile for Ivan Juric, Turin lose Ola Aina and Ivan Ilic. The Nigerian full-back “underwent instrumental tests which highlighted a lesion to the left soleus” informs the grenade club; the Serbian midfielder, on the other hand, suffered a blunt-sprain trauma to his left ankle.

The coach is studying the alternatives in view of Monday’s away match in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo, with Singo favorite on the right and the Ricci-Ilic duo for the midfielder.