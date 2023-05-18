Football TV program: at what time and on which channel to see tonight’s matches (May 18, 2023)?

Europa League: semi-finals semi-finals
– Bayer Leverkusen – AS Roma: at 9 p.m. live on RMC Sport UHD and RMC Sport 1
– Sevilla FC – Juventus Turin: at 9 p.m. in the clear and live on W9 and Canal+ Foot
Europa League Conference: semi-finals semi-finals
– AZ Alkmaar – West Ham: at 9 p.m. live on RMC Sport Live 3
– FC Basel – Fiorentina: at 9 p.m. live on RMC Sport Live 5
Europa League conference: semi-finals
– Multizone: at 9 p.m. live on RMC Sport Live 4
Premier League: Matchday 25
– Newcastle – Brighton: at 8:30 p.m. live on Canal+ Sport 360
Super Lig: Matchday 34
– Fenerbahçe – Trabzonspor: at 7 p.m. live on beIN Sports 3