Football: two days in Pinamonti, one in Paulo Sousa – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 01 – A two-match ban was imposed by the Serie A sports judge, Gerardo Mastrandrea, on the Sassuolo center forward, Andrea Pinamonti, expelled in the match against Empoli and guilty of addressing “an insulting epithet to the referee”. Two rounds also for Giacomo Quagliata, from Cremonese, expelled and guilty of having hit an opponent with a ball to the chest. Three players have been sanctioned with one matchday: Georgios Kyriakopouylos, from Bologna, Fabien Maxime Lopez, from Sassuolo, and Alessio Romagnoli, from Lazio.



A one-day disqualification also for Paulo Sousa, the Salernitana coach expelled for protesting during the match at Napoli. Cremonese fined 10,000 euros for choruses of insults to the referee by throwing water at him at the end of the match: 4,000 against Napoli, for throwing flares on the pitch by fans, and 2,000 against Bologna for the same reason.



Several participants from the bench staff were disqualified, all for one day, and all for protests: Salvatore Avallone, from Salernitana, Federico Dall’Asta, from Cremonese, Sean Sogliano, from Verona, and the athletic trainer from Cremonese, Francesco Bertini (ANSA ).

