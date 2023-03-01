Home Sports Football: two-match disqualification for Mourinho – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 01 – Two-match disqualification for Joseè Mourinho, with a 10,000 euro fine. This is, ANSA learns, the decision of the Serie A sports judge, after the expulsion of the Roma coach yesterday in the match with Cremonese (ANSA).

