news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 23 – “In my opinion it is wrong to speak of ‘experiments’. We must try to get to know the players we have well. The choices do not depend on the opponent”. Paolo Nicolato, the Under 21 coach who will face Serbia and Ukraine in a friendly tomorrow and Monday, pointed out that the call-ups were not decided by looking at the two friendlies, but “to give the boys an opportunity and understand what they can give us in international field” when, in June, Italy will play the final phase of the European category.



“In addition to the technical qualities”, when the level of the opponents rises “it is important to understand at what pace those qualities are expressed – explained Nicolato – It is almost impossible for us to affect these qualities, they must be part of the player. For quality we have no problems, it is the rhythm that differentiates the categories”.



From a tactical point of view, “we’re looking for players who don’t depend on a particular system because we’ll need to change based on the opponents, the progress of the match, the athletic conditions. Starting from what will be the only constant, a three-man midfield “Everything else can change, even in the same match. Tomorrow we’ll definitely start from a 3-5-2, then I’m not ruling out anything. It also depends on who will be available in June.”



Three months before the European Championship, “the biggest challenge will be to become a team in a short time, gather ideas and choose the right players. We weren’t able to follow a path that would take us there with a homogeneous team, at each internship there are always 10 -12 different from the previous one”. (HANDLE).

