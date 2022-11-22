Home Sports Football, United announces the consensual termination with Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player: it was the English club itself that confirmed the consensual termination of the Portuguese champion’s contract with immediate effect. The decision was taken following the controversial TV interview released by CR7 before the start of the World Cup, in which he directly attacked both the club (accused of treason) and coach Erik Ten Hag, criticized for an alleged lack of respect in his comparisons. “The club thanks Ronaldo for his immense contribution in his two moments at Old Trafford,” reads a Manchester United statement.
In the press release, the English club “wishes Ronaldo and his family the best for the future”.

For his part, CR7, currently in Qatar with the Portuguese national team, has repeatedly repeated that he still feels competitive at the highest levels, without however anticipating where he intends to continue his career, if in Europe, perhaps with the Sporting Lisbon or Chelsea shirt or in the United States. “After a conversation with Manchester United we agreed to terminate the contract early,” the Portuguese said. I love Manchester United and their fans, that will never change. But I think the right time has come for a new challenge».

