Football: United return to Champions League

Football: United return to Champions League

Manchester United return to the UEFA Champions League after a year’s absence. The “Red Devils” secured participation in the top class 2023/24 on Thursday evening in the supplementary game of the English Premier League against Chelsea, which they won 4-1 (2-0). Coach Erik ten Hag’s team advanced to third place in the table and can no longer be pushed out of the top four. Liverpool FC is suffering.

25.05.2023 23.36

Online since today, 11:36 p.m

Coach Jürgen Klopp’s side are six points behind Manchester and four behind fourth-placed Newcastle United with one game to go. Liverpool, missing out on the premier league for the first time in six years, despite catching up in recent weeks, finish fifth in the Premier League and play in the less lucrative Europa League next season.

United had to be satisfied with this in the current season. The final stop was in the quarterfinals against record champion FC Sevilla (2:2 home, 0:3 away). Sevilla, who have won the Europa League six times before, made it through to the final again this year and will battle AS Roma for their seventh title on 31 May at Budapest’s Puskas Arena.

Early lead for ManUnited

Casemiro advanced the Ten Hag team against Chelsea in the sixth minute, Anthony Martial scored deep in injury time in the first half to make it 2-0 (45+5). After a change of sides, Bruno Fernandes followed up within minutes with a penalty (73′) and Marcus Rashford (78′) with his 30th competitive goal of the season.

Marcel Sabitzer has been out of Manchester for two weeks with a knee injury, while Bayern Munich’s loanee is likely to leave the club again in the summer. Joao Felix scored the goal of honor for the once again error-prone “Blues”, who are only located in the middle of the table (89th).

English Premier League, supplementary games and 38th round

Wednesday May 24th:
Brighton and Hove Manchester City 1:1
Thursday, May 25:
Manchester United * Chelsea 4:1
Sunday May 28:
Arsenal Wolverhampton 5.30 p.m
Aston Villa Brighton and Hove 5.30 p.m
Brentford Manchester City 5.30 p.m
Chelsea Newcastle 5.30 p.m
Crystal Palace Nottingham 5.30 p.m
Everton Bournemouth 5.30 p.m
Leeds Tottenham 5.30 p.m
Leicester West Ham 5.30 p.m
Manchester United Fulham 5.30 p.m
Southampton Liverpool 5.30 p.m

* without Sabitzer (injured)

Tabel:

