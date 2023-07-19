Home » Football: United want Hojlund, but 70m is too much – Football
After goalkeeper Onana taken from Inter and midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea, Manchester United’s attention now shifts to their third priority in the summer transfer market, a central striker. Harry Kane is difficult to reach because he is in the sights of Bayern Munich, while for Atalanta’s Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, the English club considers the request of 70 million euros (60.2 million pounds) excessive.


Having so far committed more than £100m to sign Onana and Mason Mount and having been fined by UEFA for breaking financial fair play rules last week, United are keen to stick to their budget. So he is evaluating other options, with Randal Kolo Muani, 24, French striker of Eintracht Frankfurt.

