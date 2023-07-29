“Football University” is born, the first university in the world that aims to train specific and in-depth knowledge of football

Training the professional figures of Italian football, through a multidisciplinary approach, integrating legal, economic, political, sociological and linguistic knowledge: the “Football University”the first university in the world that aims to train students in the specific and in-depth knowledge of the most popular sport in the world with the aim of preparing managerial figures for the main roles related to football governance, within football clubs and institutions .

The project is one of a kind: devised from the San Raffaele University in Romeleading digital university in Italy for the quality of research, is in fact developed in partnership with the FIGC – Italian Football Federation, with the collaboration of AIC – Italian Footballers Association e AIAC – Italian Association of Football Coaches.

The heart of Football University is the three-year degree course in Administration and Football Sciences, which thus joins the three-year degree course in Motor sciences – football curriculumlaunched from the 2018-2019 academic year.

The study program of the Degree Course in Football Administration Sciences focuses on football organization managementwith particular attention to strategic planning, business models, marketing, communication strategies, attractiveness and competitiveness, both nationally and internationally. Graduate students will have various job opportunitiesincluding football clubs, public bodies, the third sector and national and international football organisations.

“Behind a great sporting result there is always an important planning work, which begins well before the match on the pitch”he has declared Vilberto Stocchi, Rector of the San Raffaele University in Rome. “For this reason we are convinced that it is essential, in a country like ours, where the ‘game of football’ has always represented a know-how of excellence, to create highly qualified professional figures capable of responding to the needs expressed by complex football realities . The study program that our University has launched in the 2018-2019 academic year, as evidenced by the number and type of students enrolled, has already contributed to filling a training need typical of the Italian sports system. The ‘Football University’ represents the natural evolution of our path and responds to the need to also train managerial-management professionals. Operators capable of leading the change taking place in the world of football which, from a pure entertainment sector, is increasingly turning into “business–entertainment“. I therefore thank the FIGC, and in particular the president Gravina, AIC and AIAC for their availability and active collaboration in the realization of this ambitious project”.

“Investing in human capital, through a modern, complete and above all usable training offer, is one of the guidelines on which the integral development policy of the Italian Football Federation is based – declared the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina – and, thanks to the San Raffaele University of Rome of the Multiversity Group, a highly qualifying degree course on ‘Football Governance’ is finally born, which focuses on the management of the football organization at 360°. The change we aspire to must be governed by specialized managers and professionals, capable of being open to new ideas and external realities, with a dynamic and multidisciplinary approach, obviously starting from a profound knowledge of our world. Also thanks to the possibility of following lessons remotely, the organization of sessions at the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano, increasingly the Home of Training as well as the Azzurre national teams, and the experience gained in the sector by AIC and AIAC, I am sure that this course will be very successful. D’Altronde, there is no alternative to continuous study and training if we want to make Italian football successful in the future, both on and off the pitch”.