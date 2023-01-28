Home Sports Football, wasted talent: Zaniolo like Cassano, Adriano and Balotelli
Sports

by admin
The break with Roma is only the latest controversial episode in a career that has already experienced many. One of the most recent is swearing during an argument with the referee before entering the field. Others concern love life, such as the altercations via social media with Chiara Nasti and Sara Scaperrotta’s accusations about the lack of presence during the first months of life of the couple’s son, Tommaso, born when the two were already separated. In addition, Zaniolo suffered two serious ligament injuries.

