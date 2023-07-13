Soccer Football World Cup

After 27 hours of travel, the title mission of the DFB women starts

Status: 09:54 | Reading time: 2 minutes

“We just have to bring the quality to the plate”

The German women’s national team has left for Australia. Despite turbulent weeks of preparation, the team is “full of trust and self-confidence,” says coach Voss-Tecklenburg. The goal is the next world title.

Exhausted but safe, the national players reach their World Cup quarters in Australia. Eleven days before the opening game, national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is concerned about the use of two top performers.

Visibly exhausted from the 27-hour journey, but welcomed by the mild winter weather, the German soccer players have arrived at their World Cup base in Wyong, Australia. The team of national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg reached the golf hotel in the 4,500-inhabitant town, which is almost 100 kilometers north of Sydney, on Thursday around 9.30 a.m. local time. The national team took off from Frankfurt on Tuesday evening and landed in Dubai.

Lina Magull, Lena Oberdorf and Marina Hegering

Source: dpa/Arne Dedert

“We’re all in the mood, we’re all in the mood. But right now you’re still a little sluggish and tired. We’re just happy to be here now,” said midfielder Lena Oberdorf from VfL Wolfsburg in a video that the DFB published after the arrival. A part of the travel convoy with a total of 70 people was there half a day before and greeted the players with black, red and gold flags at the hotel. Captain Alexandra Popp greeted us with a weary “Ahoy” as she got off the bus.

The first easy training session at the Central Coast Regional Sporting & Recreation Sporting Complex was scheduled just a few hours after arrival. The ailing Lena Oberdorf, who is suffering from a thigh muscle injury, and Marina Hegering, who is suffering from a bruised heel, were absent. Oberdorf cycled on an ergometer.

The players at their first training session in Australia

Source: dpa/Michelle Ostwald

During the day it is a pleasant 22 degrees warm, even though it is winter in Australia right now. The DFB women have set up camp in Wyong and will be staying there throughout the tournament. The vice European champions fly against outsiders Morocco for the first preliminary round game on July 24 (10:30 a.m. CEST/ZDF) in Melbourne. The other opponents in Group H are Colombia on July 30 (11:30 a.m. CEST/ARD) in Sydney and South Korea on August 3 (12:00 p.m. CEST/ZDF) in Brisbane.

The quarters of the DFB women in Wyong, around 100 kilometers away from Sydney

Source: dpa/Michelle Ostwald

