Football World Cup: Australia fights against host curse

The game between Australia and France is awaited with much excitement. The French failed in 2019 at the home World Cup in the quarterfinals against the USA. This time, however, the opponent is in the host role. “Being hosts, we know that can be an advantage as well as a disadvantage,” said France team boss Herve Renard. No World Cup organizer has made it into the semi-finals since the USA in 2003. China 2007, Germany 2011, Canada 2015 and most recently France all got stuck at the quarter-final hurdle.

“We hope we can make Australia feel like France did in 2019,” said Renard. His team had lost 1-0 to Australia in a pre-tournament friendly. “But the way of thinking before a quarter-final is completely different,” said the 54-year-old Frenchman. The game can therefore not really be used as a benchmark. In any case, the fans will do everything they can to push the home team forward. This has no negative impact on Renard. “The mood is there for everyone and we can benefit from it.”

Battle for the semifinals

Australia versus France and England versus Colombia are the first quarter-final duels at the World Cup. However, the favorites from England will be without 21-year-old striker Laura James, who has been suspended for two games after being sent off against Nigeria in the last 16.

“Matildas” hope for star player Kerr

Audience appeal is an important factor for the Australians. According to Alanna Kennedy, you could really feel the energy from the stands in the 2-0 win over Denmark. Star striker Sam Kerr made her first appearance in the 78th minute. Hopes are high in the Matildas camp that the recovered Chelsea player can play a bigger role this time around. “It gives us a huge boost,” said team boss Tony Gustavsson. It remains to be seen whether he will have the 29-year-old in the starting XI. Regardless of this, the 49-year-old Swede believes his squad is capable of anything. “It’s not just about Sam Kerr – we have a lot of options to score goals,” said Gustavsson.

Australia's star player Sam Kerr has yet to feature prominently in the finals on home soil

England made their debut in the semi-finals in third place in 2015 and continued that trend in 2019 with fourth place. At least since the European Championship triumph in 2022, the “Lionesses” have been aiming to land regularly in these spheres. A good omen could be Sarina Wiegman, who is the only one of twelve still holding up the flag of the team bosses at the start of the tournament. Of the last 12 major tournaments, 11 have been won by teams that have had a female coach on the bench. Wiegman was twice responsible for the EM triumphs in 2017 (Netherlands) and 2022.

England challenged against Colombia

However, a place in the semi-finals is by no means a matter of course, as promotion was only fixed in the round of 16 after a penalty shoot-out against Nigeria. Wiegman then commented that she felt ten years older after the thriller. “We’re not happy with our performances, but we’re one of those top teams that’s still in contention,” said defender Lucy Bronze. To keep it that way, an increase should be made against Colombia. “Hopefully we saved our best games for the quarter-finals and beyond. We can do more,” assured the Barcelona player.

However, the English women with Lauren James have to accept the next loss of a support. The three-time World Cup goalscorer was banned for two games after she was ruled out for assaulting Michelle Alozie. Jamaica conquerors Colombia have already made history by making it to the last eight for the first time. Nevertheless, the journey should continue and after Germany in the group phase (2:1) the next “big one” should be defeated. “We came here to play seven finals. We have big dreams, we will meet England on an equal footing and give everything,” promised captain Catalina Usme.