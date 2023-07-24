Home » Football World Cup: Brazil starts with a lot of enthusiasm
Sports

Football World Cup: Brazil starts with a lot of enthusiasm

by admin
Football World Cup: Brazil starts with a lot of enthusiasm

Soccer World Cup

Like most of the favourites, Brazil didn’t show any weakness at the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The “Selecao Feminina” celebrated a 4-0 win against Panama after a dominant performance with a lot of enthusiasm, Ary Borges scored three times and played her first World Cup game.

24.07.2023 15.00

Online since today, 3 p.m

The 23-year-old offensive player from Racing Louisville scored twice before the break (19′, 39′), then made it 3-0 through Bia Zanaretto (48′) before she made the final score. Brazil superstar Marta, who is contesting her sixth and final World Cup, came on for Borges in the 75th minute.

The world number eight continues on Saturday at 12 noon (live on ORF1) in the top game in Group G against France, which only drew 0-0 against Jamaica on Sunday.

See also  Schwärzler plays junior competition - sport.ORF.at

You may also like

Family-friendly Forest Bathing in Garda Trentino

Teramo a Spicchi, talent and experience at TaSp...

Maxime Grousset won the bronze medal in the...

Milan Real Madrid, Luka Romero: ‘I’m here to...

The significantly changed Mladá Boleslav started training on...

Portland Timbers vs Tigres: Match Preview, TV Schedule,...

Kitzbühel wild card for Misolic – sport.ORF.at

Elon Musk shoots the bird – breaking latest...

Frog King Qin Haiyang Makes Historic Win in...

Superbike, Argentina round cancelled: decision on new venue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy