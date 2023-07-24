Football World Cup: Brazil starts with a lot of enthusiasm

Soccer World Cup

Like most of the favourites, Brazil didn’t show any weakness at the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The “Selecao Feminina” celebrated a 4-0 win against Panama after a dominant performance with a lot of enthusiasm, Ary Borges scored three times and played her first World Cup game.



24.07.2023 15.00

Online since today, 3 p.m

The 23-year-old offensive player from Racing Louisville scored twice before the break (19′, 39′), then made it 3-0 through Bia Zanaretto (48′) before she made the final score. Brazil superstar Marta, who is contesting her sixth and final World Cup, came on for Borges in the 75th minute.

The world number eight continues on Saturday at 12 noon (live on ORF1) in the top game in Group G against France, which only drew 0-0 against Jamaica on Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

