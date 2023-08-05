Home » Football World Cup: DFB team is looking for explanations for preliminary rounds
Football World Cup: DFB team is looking for explanations for preliminary rounds

Football World Cup: DFB team is looking for explanations for preliminary rounds

Status: 08/04/2023 10:45 a.m

Even on the day after the World Cup, the disappointment in and around the DFB team is great. The search for reasons for the early departure is ongoing. Many questions are still unanswered – including the future of captain Alexandra Popp and national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. There probably won’t be any quick answers.

When the DFB players got out of the hotel in Brisbane on Friday afternoon local time (04.08.2023) and got on the bus to the airport, you could see how badly the historic premature World Cup elimination of a German women’s national team had affected them. Hardly a smile could be seen on the faces, but many bowed heads. Captain Alexandra Popp gave an insight into the inner life of the team: Many players hardly slept at all, some had family and friends visiting. No one from the team feels really good the day after the 1-1 draw with South Korea. “We need time now to review the whole thing.” In the analysis you will then clearly see “what was missing, what was the reason”.

Popp said self-critically about possible personal consequences: “You should first take a look at your own nose, then we can approach other people.” The DFB captain left it open whether she would continue to play for the national team herself. “These thoughts are very far away right now,” said the 32-year-old. She pleaded for the appointment of an expert with the main responsibility for sporting matters in women’s football.

Support for the national coach

After DFB President Bernd Neuendorf immediately after the game, DFB manager Joti Chatzialexiou also supported the national coach the day after. “We celebrated Martina for a great European Championship last year. Unfortunately, we are now historically eliminated. It is important to get out of this path together,” said the sporting director of the DFB national teams in Brisbane before returning to the team headquarters in Wyong.

After the 1-1 draw against South Korea on Thursday, Neuendorf had expressed his confidence in Voss-Tecklenburg and announced an analysis after his return to Germany. The national coach herself took responsibility for the debacle. She left her future open for the time being, but wrote on Instagram: “We have achieved and pushed a lot in the last two years and we want to continue to build on that despite this setback.” Qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will start in September. Chatzialexiou personally rules out a resignation after the previous disappointments at the Men’s World Cup and the U21 European Championship.

No joint return of the DFB team to Germany

On Saturday (05.08.2023) Voss-Tecklenburg and Chatzialexiou will appear before the press again at the DFB team headquarters in Wyong. Meanwhile, the journey home of the DFB convoy apparently causes some chaos. An end after the preliminary round had apparently not been taken into account at all, so that the players and the DFB entourage did not travel home together on Saturday, but with different flights and destinations.

A visit by DFB President Neuendorf to Australia was only planned for the round of 16. It was logically deleted again after the World Cup.

