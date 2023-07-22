Home » Football World Cup: England is struggling for opening success
Sports

Football World Cup: England is struggling for opening success

by admin
Football World Cup: England is struggling for opening success

The English women dominated the game for long stretches and also showed a clear increase in shots on goal (11:2), but needed a penalty to score the three points. Stanway took charge after a handball from Dayana Pierre-Louis in the penalty area, but was denied by Haiti’s goalkeeper Kerly Theus. However, since this had moved too early, the penalty was repeated and Stanway scored on the second attempt.

In front of 44,369 spectators, Haiti fought bravely until the end and was almost rewarded with an equaliser. In the 81st minute, Roseline Eloissaint, who had just come on as a substitute, was saved by England goalkeeper Mary Earps. England took the lead in Group D for the time being before the second group game between Denmark and China (2 p.m. CEST, live on ORF1 and in the live stream).

FIFA World Cup, Group D

Saturday:

England – Haiti 1:0 (1:0)

Brisbane, 44,369 spectators, SR Caldera (VEN)

Goal: Stanway (28th/hand penalty)

England: Earps – Bronze, Bright, J. Carter, Greenwood – Stanway, K. Walsh, Toone – Kelly, Russo (76./Daly), Hemp (61./James)

Haiti: Theus – Petit-Frere, Limage (31./Mathurin), T. Joseph, K. Louis – Jeudy, Pierre-Louis – B. Louis (93./Joseph), Dumornay, Mondesir – Borgella (78./Eloissaint)

Yellow cards: Stanway, Hemp and Pierre-Louis

See also  Milwaukee Bucks, the exit of Marc Lasry. He was also linked to Inter

You may also like

Wendie Renard, captain of the France team: “Using...

Women’s World Cup 2023: England earn narrow victory...

follow the penultimate stage, between Belfort and Le...

Fifa Women’s World Cup day four preview: Sweden...

The Czech women’s basketball players lost to Japan...

Shohei Ohtani Gives Up Career-High Four Home Runs...

Raptors, accordi con Ron Harper Jr e Javon...

U19 women celebrate historic victory at EM

THE HISTORIC GOLD OF SOUTH AFRICA’S LIGHTWEIGHT 4...

«I’m not the strongest»- Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy