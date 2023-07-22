Football World Cup: England is struggling for opening success

The English women dominated the game for long stretches and also showed a clear increase in shots on goal (11:2), but needed a penalty to score the three points. Stanway took charge after a handball from Dayana Pierre-Louis in the penalty area, but was denied by Haiti’s goalkeeper Kerly Theus. However, since this had moved too early, the penalty was repeated and Stanway scored on the second attempt.

In front of 44,369 spectators, Haiti fought bravely until the end and was almost rewarded with an equaliser. In the 81st minute, Roseline Eloissaint, who had just come on as a substitute, was saved by England goalkeeper Mary Earps. England took the lead in Group D for the time being before the second group game between Denmark and China (2 p.m. CEST, live on ORF1 and in the live stream).

FIFA World Cup, Group D

Saturday:

England – Haiti 1:0 (1:0)

Brisbane, 44,369 spectators, SR Caldera (VEN)

Goal: Stanway (28th/hand penalty)

England: Earps – Bronze, Bright, J. Carter, Greenwood – Stanway, K. Walsh, Toone – Kelly, Russo (76./Daly), Hemp (61./James)

Haiti: Theus – Petit-Frere, Limage (31./Mathurin), T. Joseph, K. Louis – Jeudy, Pierre-Louis – B. Louis (93./Joseph), Dumornay, Mondesir – Borgella (78./Eloissaint)

Yellow cards: Stanway, Hemp and Pierre-Louis

