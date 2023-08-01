Football World Cup: England rises with goal fireworks

The English side, who had previously beaten Haiti and Denmark 1-0 in their respective groups, set their course for victory early on in front of 13,497 fans. Alessia Russo gave the “Lionesses” the lead in the fourth minute. Lauren Hemp (26th), twice Lauren James (41st, 66th), plus Chloe Kelly (77th) and Rachel Daly (84th) finally lit the fireworks. Wang Shuang scored the consolation goal (57th) from a hand penalty kick for the Chinese who had no chance this time.

With a third win in three games, England qualified for the knockout stages of their fifth appearance at the World Cup. With the 16th game in a row in a final round with at least one goal, the “Lionesses” also set a new record. Nigeria will be waiting for the 2015 World Cup bronze medalists in the round of 16 on Monday (9:30 a.m., live on ORF1). The Africans had secured their ticket to the knockout stages as runners-up in Group B behind hosts Australia.

1-0 through Russo (4th minute)

Shortly after kick-off, Russo extended England’s run at World Cups and put her team on the road to victory early on.

Denmark ends dry spell

Speaking of Australia: The “Matildas” are fighting – also on Monday (12.30 p.m., live on ORF1) against Denmark for promotion to the quarter-finals. The Danes, who put China in their place 1-0, also prevailed against the World Cup debutants from Haiti with the minimum result. Superstar Pernille Harder scored the first goal of the game in front of 17,897 spectators in the 21st minute from the penalty spot, Sanne Troelsgaard made it 2-0 in the tenth minute of added time. Two Danish goals were also disallowed after video evidence.

Harder scores from the penalty spot

Pernille Harder gave the favorites the lead in the 21st minute.

While Haiti had to return home without a goal or points from their World Cup debut, the Danes ended a long dry spell. The vice European champions from 2017, who are back at a world championship for the first time since 2007, survived the group stage for the first time in 28 years. Only in the first two editions, in 1991 and 1995, did Denmark qualify for the knockout stages, which then started with the quarter-finals. In 1999 and 2007 it ended in the preliminary round.

Soccer World Cup, Group D

China – England 1:6 (0:3)

Adelaide, 13.497, SR Reibelt (AUS)

Torfolge:

0:1 Russo (4.)

0:2 Hemp (27.)

0:3 James (41.)

1:3 Wang Shuang (57./Elfmeter)

1:4 James (66.)

1:5 Kelly (77.)

1:6 Daly (84.)

Yellow card: Bronze

China: Zhu – Mengwen Li (75./Haiyan Wu), Shanshan Wang, Wie Yao, Chen – Chengshu Wu (90.+3/Shen), Lingwei Yao (90.+3/Dou), Lina Yang, Linyan Zhang – Shuang Wang (75./Gu), Jiahui Lou (90.+11/Linlin Wang)

England: Earps – J. Carter, Bright, Greenwood – Bronze (71./Charles), Stanway (46./Coombs), Zelem, Daly – James (81./Toone), Russo (71./England), Hemp (71./Kelly)

Haiti 0-2 Denmark (0-1)

Perth, 17.897, SR Oh (KOR)

Tor:

0:1 Harder (21./Elfmeter)

0:2 Troelsgaard (90.+10)

Yellow card: Holmgaard

Haiti: Theus – Surpris, Petit-Frere (87./Mathurin), T. Joseph, K. Louis – Eloissaint, Jeudy, Pierre-Louis (67./Borgella), B. Louis – Dumornay, Mondesir

Denmark: Christensen – Thomsen, Sevecke, Boye Sörensen, Veje – Möller Kühl (81./Hasbo), Holmgaard (81./Troelsgaard), Madsen (62./Gejl) – Sörensen (63./Bruun), Vangsgaard, Harder (90. +2/Gevitz)

