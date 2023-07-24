Football World Cup: German show against Morocco

In the eleventh minute, the 32-year-old Wolfsburg striker headed in to take the lead: After Jule Brand had won the ball and a cross from Kathrin Hendrich, Popp headed in for the first time that evening in Melbourne. Shortly before the break she played her big weapon again and acrobatically scored with the back of her head after a corner under pressure (39th) – her goals 63 and 64 in her 129th international match.

Germany immediately followed suit after the break: Lina Magull was unlucky with a crossbar hit, but Klara Bühl then pushed in dry (46′). Morocco, who made life difficult for Germany in the first half like so many outsiders in these finals, then conceded two own goals – Hanane Ait al-Hajj (54′) and Jasmin Mrabet (79′) each put the ball into their own nets. In the finish, “Joker” Lea Schüller completed the half-dozen (90′).

Popp puts Germany in the lead

The striker scores to make it 1-0.

Germany continues in Group H on Sunday (11:30 a.m., live on ORF1) against Colombia, who will meet South Korea on Tuesday (4:00 a.m., live on ORF1) in the last game of the first round.

IMAGO/Eibner Popp hits from all positions, this time with the side of the back of the head

Germany, who lost 3-2 to Zambia in the pre-season, was able to silence the critics for the time being with a clear win over the African outsider. “We are super happy that we brought this opening win onto the field in this way. You never know exactly where you stand at the start of a tournament. But we stayed true to ourselves and I’m happy that I was able to help with two goals,” said Popp afterwards.

Popp plays greatest weapon

The ORF experts praised Popp to a great extent, co-commentator Lisa Makas described the second goal as “extraterrestrial”, Viktoria Schnaderbeck stated in the analysis: “You can’t just reduce her to the strength of the header, but she has this feeling and timing in the penalty area. She’s a breaker of a rarity.” Popp was the top scorer at the 2022 European Championship in England with six goals and now she’s doubled her previous World Cup tally.

Soccer World Cup, Group H

Montag:

Germany – Morocco 6: 0 (2: 0)

Melbourne, Rectangular Stadium, SR Penso (USA)

Torfolge:

1:0 Popp (11.)

2:0 Popp (39.)

3: 0 Buehl (46th)

4-0 Ait al-Hajj (54’/own goal)

5-0 M’Rabet (79’/own goal)

6: 0 Schüller (90th)

Deutschland: Frohms – Huth, Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg), Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt), Rauch (89th / Hagel) – Magull (64th / Schüller, Leupolz (64th / Lattwein), Däbritz – Brand, Popp (82nd / clearance), Bühl (64th / Anyomi)

Morocco: Er-Rmichi – Reduani, Kassi, Mrabet (82/al-Chad), Ait al-Hadsch – Usraui Diki (9.+5/Buftini), Chebbak, Nakkakh (82./Badri), Lahmari (67./Amani) – Tagnaut – Ajane (90.+5/Dschraidi)

Yellow card: Anyomi or none

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

