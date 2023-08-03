Football World Cup: Germans sensationally miss the knockout phase

For Germany in the decisive game in front of 38,945 fans in Brisbane, Alexandra Popp’s fourth tournament goal to equalize shortly before the break (42nd) was not enough after So Hyun Cho had put the Koreans ahead in the sixth minute. Despite a 6-0 opener against Morocco, Germany had to settle for third place after the 2-1 defeat against Colombia and are therefore only spectators in the round of 16.

In their ninth World Cup appearance, the title candidates, who failed last year at the European Championships in England due to the hosts, missed the knockout round for the first time. So far, Germany has always been at least in the quarter-finals of a World Cup. Before that, the highly regarded Brazilians and Olympic champions Canada had already come to an end. Italy was also somewhat surprisingly left behind. The end was also a deja vu for all of German football. The men also failed in the group stage at the last two World Cups.

Moroccan women learn about the rise

After anxious minutes of waiting, the news of the draw in Brisbane, which was gratifying for them, reached the Moroccans.

“To be honest, it’s still hard to understand,” said a visibly battered German captain, Popp. “I still can’t quite understand what’s going on here.” Her trainer Martina Voss-Tecklenburg at least tried to find an explanation for the failure: “Today there was a great deal of uncertainty. In the end you have to say that our performance wasn’t enough. In the end it was not enough.”

Germany is not getting going

The impression of the German national coach was not deceptive, especially in the early minutes. After the 2-1 draw against Colombia, their players also started the decisive game visibly unsettled. After a little more than two minutes, DFB goalkeeper Merle Frohms was able to clear a shot from Phair Casey via pole. Four minutes later, the favorite played in vain for offside, Cho was able to shoot in after a hole pass. Klara Bühl failed to equalize quickly twice (11th, 15th).

Early leadership for Korea

So Hyun Cho gave the German footballers the first shock after just a few minutes.

Shortly before the break, the ball wriggled in the goal. After an ideal cross, Popp headed in (42nd), it was her 66th goal in team dress. Number 67 was denied due to an offside position with a header (57th), and the crossbar saved the Koreans in another shot with a header from six meters (60th). There was no real final furioso, the most dangerous remained shots from Sydney Lohmann (101st, 103rd), which did not find their way into the goal. Therefore, the Asians were allowed to say goodbye to the tournament with their first point win.

Compensation by Alexandra Popp

The equalizer by their captain with a header just before the break made the Germans believe in a happy ending and a place in the round of 16.

Morocco writes history

In Perth, on the other hand, the Moroccans cheered no end when the result from Brisbane was confirmed. With a 1-0 win over Colombia, the Africans qualified for the round of 16 on their debut. Anissa Lahmari successfully followed up in stoppage time after Ghizlane Chebbak had previously failed from the penalty spot to Colombia goalkeeper Catalina Perez (45+5).

Opening goal for Morocco

Anissa Lahmari turned disappointment at a saved penalty into celebration with her rebound.

With their second win in their second game, Morocco overtook Germany, who had clearly lost out at the start, and advanced to the knockout rounds behind group winners Colombia. The Moroccans made history just like their male colleagues did in Qatar a year ago. Morocco’s kickers became the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final in 2022. In the round of 16, Morocco will meet France on Tuesday (1:00 p.m., live on ORF1), while Colombia will face Jamaica before that (10:00 a.m., live on ORF1).

Soccer World Cup, Group H

South Korea 1-1 Germany (1-1)

Brisbane, 38.945, SR Keighley (NZL)

Torfolge:

1:0 For SH (6.)

1:1 Popp (42.)

South Korea: Jung Mi Kim – Hye Ri Kim, Young Ju Lee, Shim – Choo, Chun (63./Park), Ji, Cho (90.+8/Kang), Jang – Phair (86./Moon), Choe

Deutschland: Frohms – Huth, Hendrich, Hegering, Hagel – Oberdorf – Popp, Däbritz (64th/Lattwein) – Brand (84th/Anyomi), Schüller, Bühl (64th/Lohmann)

Yellow card: Hegering

Morocco 1-0 Colombia (1-0)

Perth, 17.342, SR Ferrieri Caputi (ITA)

Tor: Lahmari (45.+4)

Morocco: Er-Rmichi – Ait El Haj, Benzina, El Chad, Redouani – Ouzraoui Diki, Nakkach, Chebbak, Tagnaout – Jraidi (86./Ayane), Lahmari (71./Amani)

Colombia: Perez – C. Arias (90.+2/Restrepo), Carabali Martinez, D. Arias, Vanegas – Bedoya Durango (86./Chacon), Montoya Quiroz (60./Ospina Garcia) – Caicedo, Santos, Ramirez – Usme

Yellow card: Chebbak or Vanegas

