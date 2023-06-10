Home » Football World Cup in Qatar not climate-neutral: problematic FIFA claim
Football World Cup in Qatar not climate-neutral: problematic FIFA claim

Football World Cup in Qatar not climate-neutral: problematic FIFA claim


Looking forward to the next World Cup in 2026: FIFA President Gianni Infantino
Image: AFP

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar was climate-neutral, says FIFA. That’s not true, says the Swiss Integrity Commission. Clean.

Zfor example PR. This funny, mendacious form of self-promotion – who invented it? Clear. Must have been the Swiss. On the one hand known worldwide for a sometimes obsessive obsession with cleanliness, on the other hand as a central depository for filthy assets down to the pores.

FIFA could not provide proof

But sometimes even the PR washing machine doesn’t help. Too much is too much. That’s what the Swiss Integrity Commission is for in Zurich, Streulistrasse 9. The self-cleansing department of the Swiss communications industry is always there when PR departments hit things too hard, or as the man of the world would say: when shit hits the fan.

Which brings us to FIFA. Also based in Züri, FIFA-Strasse 20. Now the integrity commission had to deal with the FIFA claim that the World Cup in Qatar would be climate-neutral. And found: Neither is the compensation of the CO2-Emissions proven nor a concept has been presented as to how this should happen.

Climate neutral? “FIFA was unable to provide proof of correctness in the present proceedings.” Clean.

