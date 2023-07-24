Home » Football World Cup: “Joker” saves Italy’s opening victory
Football World Cup: “Joker” saves Italy’s opening victory

The game started energetically, both teams went straight to the point, which was also reflected in numerous fouls on both sides. An earlier goal by Arianna Caruso (15) for the Italians, who had more of the game from the start, was disallowed for offside.

The pressure from the favorites continued after that, Argentina relied on fast counterattacks and increasingly on pressing. A fine action in the 42nd minute led to Italy’s second offside goal, this time Valentina Giacinti was left behind. With that, the great scoring chances of the first half were already listed.

1: 0 by Girelli (87th minute)

Italy narrowly beat Argentina at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Monday.

Late goal brings decision

After the break, Argentina had their first really good chance, Italy’s goalkeeper Francesca Durante had to stretch a lot when Eliana Stabile crossed (49′). After that, Italy took control again, Manuela Giugliano circled a free kick just over the goal (69′). The Italians were lucky a little later on the other side, Durante only briefly deflected a free-kick from Stabile, but the stab brought nothing (73′).

In the 87th minute, however, the time had come and the Italians’ goal counted on the third attempt: Cristiana Girelli headed the winning goal from Lisa Boattin (87′). The 33-year-old had been substituted on for 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni just four minutes earlier. In injury time, Durante distinguished himself with a good free-kick from Florencia Bonsegundo (94′), while substitute Sofia Cantore missed the goal on her own on the counterattack. However, the exciting final minutes did not change the final result and Argentina must continue to wait for their first victory at a World Cup.

At the start of Group G, Sweden beat South Africa 2-1 after falling behind on Sunday. Argentina take on South Africa on Friday while Italy take on Sweden on Saturday.

Soccer World Cup, Group G

Montag:

Italy 1-0 Argentina (0-0)

Auckland, 30889, SR Borjas (HND)

Goal: Girelli (87.)

Italy: Durante – Di Guglielmo, Linari, Salvai, Boattin – Giugliano, Dragoni (83./Girelli) – Bonansea, Caruso (58./Greggi), Beccari – Giacinti (74./Cantore)

Argentina: Correa – Braun, Mayorga, Cometti, Stabile – Falfan (92./Ippolito), Benitez – Nunez (77./Rodriguez), Banini, Bonsegundo – Larroquette (92/Gramaglia)

Yellow cards: Caruso, Bonansea or Larroquette, Mayorga, Bonsegundo, Stabile

