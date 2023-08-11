Football World Cup: Spain for the first time in the semi-finals after a thriller

In front of 32,021 fans towards the end of regulation time, Spain had already looked like the 1-0 winner thanks to a penalty by Mariona Caldentey (81st) after a handball by Stefanie Van der Gragt in the penalty area. Captain van der Gragt made up for her mistake in added time (90+1) and brought the Dutch team into overtime. There, Lineth Beerensteyn missed two good opportunities for the Dutch victory.

“It’s important for all of us,” said winning goal scorer Paralluelo after the game. “We made it. We fought to the end. We believed in ourselves.” Coach Jorge Vilda summed it up: “We’re going to keep making history. It was a game that was more difficult than it could have been.” His team “continued to fight” despite the Dutch team’s late equalizer in injury time.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Best of Spain – Netherlands

Spain beat the Dutch 2-1 after extra time in Wellington. After regulation time, the score was 1-1. Salma Paralluelo scored the decisive goal in the 111th minute.

Spain waits a long time for the first goal

Spain was the dominant team for long stretches of the game, but were also very lucky in some scenes, such as a penalty taken back when the score was 0-0 in the second half. Referee Stephanie Frappart looked at the scene on the monitor after a tip from the VAR team and surprisingly canceled her penalty whistle in the 62nd minute. Beerensteyn had been jostled by Irene Paredes after a through ball.

Van der Gragt saves Netherlands in overtime

Stefanie Van der Gragt scored the equalizer to make it 1-1 in the 91st minute, saving the Dutch team into extra time.

In the 17th minute, a double chance gave Spain the first really good opportunity to take the lead. Alba Redondo’s header sent Daphne van Domselaar to the post in the Netherlands’ goal, and the follow-up shot from close range also landed there. The supposed lead for Spain after 37 minutes by Esther Redondo did not count for Frappart because of a narrow offside position. The next good chance came right after the break, but it was the penalty late in the second half that made the lead possible.

“We did our best”

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker said his team had proven to be among the best in the world. “We did our best. We tried to hide our weaknesses and show our strengths, but there is only one solution: you have to play forward, you have to get the ball, stay on the ball and play the game,” said the 60-year-old. “What we showed in this tournament was sometimes fantastic, sometimes not so good.”

Football World Cup, Quarterfinals

Freitag:

Spain 2-1 Netherlands aet (0-0, 1-1)

Wellington, 32.021, SR Frappart (FRA)

Torfolge:

1:0 Caldentey (81./Elfmeter)

1:1 Van der Gragt (90.+1)

2:1 Paralluelo (111.)

Spain: Cata Coll – Hernandez (90./Carmona), Paredes, Codina (77./Andres), Batlle – Bonmati (87./Guerrero), Teresa, Jenni – Redondo (71./Paralluelo), Gonzalez (100./Navarro) , Caldentey (110./Putellas)

Netherlands: Van Domselaar – Spitse (85./Snoeijs), van der Gragt (105./Casparij), Janssen – Groenen, Pelova, Roord (61./Wilms), Egurrola (96./Dijkstra), Brugts (89./Nouwen) — Beerensteyn, Martens

Yellow cards: Hernandez and Egurrola

