Football World Cup: Sweden avoids opening defeat – sport.ORF.at

Football World Cup: Sweden avoids opening defeat

Football World Cup: Sweden avoids opening defeat

The Swedes, who are third in the world rankings, had a harder time than expected against the number 54 in the world. Although they were superior in terms of play and had 71 percent possession of the ball in the first half, they also repeatedly had problems with their fast opponents.

Magia then gave the outsiders the lead just after the break after some nice work from Kgatlana (48′). She injured her hand when she fell into the goal and had to be substituted a few minutes later. But the South Africans also had their chances on the counterattack afterwards.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Best of Sweden v South Africa

Sweden narrowly beat South Africa in Group G’s opener.

Swedes turn game in the finish

The 1:1 followed in the 65th minute. After a duel following a cross, the ball went into the goal and the goal was attributed by FIFA to Rolfö. In the 81st minute, 38-year-old Caroline Seger came on for the Swedes for her 236th international match. She was allowed to celebrate in the 90th minute with Ilestedt, who scored the 2-1 with a header after a corner kick – it was already the eleventh for Sweden.

While the Olympic silver medalists from Scandinavia brought in the expected three points, the African champion mourned the loss of the first World Cup point that had seemed possible for a long time. The second game of the group will be played by Italy and Argentina on Monday. South Africa take on Argentina on Friday and Sweden against Italy on Saturday.

Soccer World Cup, Group G

Sunday:

Sweden 2-1 South Africa (0-0)

Wellington, 18.317, SR Koroleva (USA)

Torfolge:
0:1 Great (48.)
1: 1 Rolfö (65th)
2:1 Ilestedt (90.)

Sweden: Musovic – Björn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson – Angeldal (67./Bennison), Rubensson (81./Seger) – Rytting Kaneryd (88./Hurtig), Asllani, Rolfö (67./Schough) – Blackstenius (67./Blomqvist)

South Africa: Swart – Malepe, Mbane, Gamede, Hall – Jane, Beer – Seoposenwe, Divorce (67./Kgoale), Magaia (56./Salgado) – Kgatlana

Yellow cards: Biyana, Jane

