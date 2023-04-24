Football: Wrexham or the real Hollywood FC

April 22, 2023 will have a special note in the breaking latest news of the club founded in 1864. With a 3-1 home win over Boreham Wood, the Wrexham Association Football Club or Clwb Pel-droed Wrecsam, as it is called in Welsh, brought first place in the National League on the penultimate day of play and thus direct promotion to League Two – the fourth level on the island – into dry land. With 110 points, Wrexham can no longer be pushed off the lead by second-placed Notts County (106).

The prominent owners from North America were right in the middle of the promotion celebration, instead of just being there. With tears in their eyes, Reynolds and McElhenney hugged in the stands at the venerable Racecourse Grounds after Wrexham’s return to the bottom tier of professional action in England and Wales after a 15-year absence. Last season, the Welsh, second in the table, failed in the semi-finals of the play-offs for the further promotion place with a narrow margin of 4: 5 after extra time at Grimsby Town.

“I’m not entirely sure I’ve processed what happened tonight. I’m still a bit speechless,” said Reynolds after the final whistle. The Canadian, who achieved world fame primarily as the anti-superhero “Deadpool”, saw the success as confirmation of the takeover, which had often been criticized as a PR gimmick beforehand: “People kept asking: Why Wrexham? What’s happening right now is exactly why.” Co-owner McElhenney was also overwhelmed by the emotions at the stadium. The American described being able to celebrate promotion with the fans of the “Red Dragons” as “the greatest honor of my life”.

Fascinating opportunity for advancement

McElhenney, best known as the creator, producer and star of the sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, was the driving force behind two overseas actors taking over the oldest sports club in Wales and the third oldest football club in the world, putting it back in the limelight respectively. His English colleague Humphrey Ker, author of the series “Mythic Quest”, also conceived by McElhenney, gave the 46-year-old a taste for European football. “The system of being promoted and relegated between leagues is incredible,” said McElhenney, a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles football team, describing his fascination.

APA/AFP/Oil Scarff



In Wrexham McElhenney found the ideal club with a great tradition and also the necessary fan base. But because leading a football club from the depths of amateur kicks into new spheres costs a lot of money, the American brought Hollywood star Reynolds on board. “I had TV money, but then I quickly realized that you need more than that. You need movie star money, better still superhero money,” McElhenney said. In November 2020, members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust, which has run the club since 2008, gave their approval for the takeover.

Investing more than just PR

In one fell swoop, the North Wales club was world famous. The documentary “Welcome to Wrexham” created in the course of the takeover helped a lot. Thanks to the investments of the RR McReynolds Company, things also went uphill rapidly in sport. After narrowly missing out on the promotion play-off in spring 2021, the new owners brought in Phil Parkinson, a coach who had previously coached in the second level of the game and had led fourth-tier Bradford City to the League Cup final in 2013. A year later, Wrexham was already second before the big hit came this year.

APA/AFP/Oil Scarff



The fear that the high expectations of the fans in Wrexham could not be met was always with McElhenney and Reynolds. “There’s also a version where we’re the bad guys. Things are going wrong and we have to sell,” is one of the first discussions the two actors had on the lawn of the racecourse grounds, where Austria also played two international matches against Wales in 1955 and 1975, as did ÖFB goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann in the 2014/2014 season. 15 was in action for Wrexham, lead in their documentary.

In order to counter the PR stunt allegations, personal presence on the spot was also important for Reynolds and McElhenney from the start. Reynolds kept posting videos of himself and especially young fans. As a result, the duo became not only investors, but real fans. In almost all important games, one or usually even both stars were in the stadium. A few weeks ago, the decisive 3-2 win over Notts County, when Ben Foster – former goalie at Manchester United – saved a penalty in added time, saw the owner duo live with them. “It was the most dramatic thing I’ve ever experienced,” Reynolds said.

Turbo boost for a region

The hype about the club, which was previously only known to insiders of British football, which was also triggered by its own documentary, also rubbed off on the city in no time at all. Some Wrexham residents, such as pub owner Mark Jones, who became a fixture of the documentary with his band Declan Swans and the new club anthem “It’s always sunny in Wrexham” based on McElhenney’s hit series, achieved international fame.

IMAGO/Simon Stacpoole



For tourists, especially from North America, Wrexham – previously the proverbial white spot on the map – is suddenly a fixed point on their trip to the United Kingdom. The rest of tourism in the west of the British Isles also benefits from this. “We could not have bought this advertising (by the owners, note). We don’t have to do much, Rob and Ryan do it for us,” said Jim Jones, chief executive of the North Wales Tourist Board.

In terms of awareness, the club is almost on a par with the competition from the professional leagues. As the first non-league team, i.e. amateur club, Wrexham was included in the “Rest of World” of the video game “FIFA 22” in 2021. And the – still – distant dream of playing in the Premier League will also come true for the “Red Dragons” in the near future thanks to their prominent owners: In the summer, Wrexham will be guest for a friendly in San Diego, California. Opponent is the English record champions Manchester United.