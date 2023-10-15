«Footballers are famous people and must know that there are those who spy on them» – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Luciano Spalletti did not remain silent after the outbreak of the betting case involving some Azzurri players. Nicolò Fagioli, Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali are the Italian names that have appeared so far. The last two left Coverciano and did not take the field for the match between Italy and Malta on 14 October, valid for the qualifiers for the next European championships. “Footballers must know that they are famous people and that there are other types and other professions where you become equally famous by spying,” said the national team coach in an interview with Rai. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (lapresse)

