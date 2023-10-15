Home » «Footballers are famous people and must know that there are those who spy on them» – Corriere TV
Sports

«Footballers are famous people and must know that there are those who spy on them» – Corriere TV

by admin
«Footballers are famous people and must know that there are those who spy on them» – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Luciano Spalletti did not remain silent after the outbreak of the betting case involving some Azzurri players. Nicolò Fagioli, Nicolò Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali are the Italian names that have appeared so far. The last two left Coverciano and did not take the field for the match between Italy and Malta on 14 October, valid for the qualifiers for the next European championships. “Footballers must know that they are famous people and that there are other types and other professions where you become equally famous by spying,” said the national team coach in an interview with Rai. DISTRIBUTION FREE OF CHARGE – NOT FOR SALE (lapresse)

October 14, 2023 – Updated October 15, 2023, 12:30 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Andy Murray to play Tommy Paul in final in Aix-en-Provence

You may also like

Three National Players Return to Inner Mongolia Rural...

Atlanta Braves’ Manager Brian Snitker to Remain in...

focus on health and greater autonomy –

Live, France – South Africa: Antoine Dupont returns,...

Cuba Triumphs in Youth Baseball World Cup 5

“Bonucci knew about Fagioli”. Tonali in tears

There was a proposal from IOC members to...

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Madness Ensues as...

Betting, the Juventus world is being investigated: “Fagioli’s...

Olaf Kuy Takes First Place in Thrilling Third...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy