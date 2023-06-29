Home » Footballers in Saudi, how will they spend the money?
Footballers in Saudi, how will they spend the money?

Footballers in Saudi, how will they spend the money?

Just over a week ago, Al-Ittihad announced the signing of N’Golo Kante from Chelsea. Very rich contract, four years for a total of 100 million euros. Impossible to say no, especially if the identity card says 32 years old and if the minutes played in the last season were less than 700. And the Frenchman – world champion in 2018 – has already started investing those enormous resources. As? By purchasing Royal Excelsior Virton, a Belgian club that has just been relegated to the third division. The midfielder’s intention is to continue the good work done by the previous owner, Flavio Becca, implementing the staff and working carefully and scrupulously on the Youth Academy. The goal is to consolidate as a local point of reference to become a driving force in football in Gaume (the city where the team plays) and in neighboring Luxembourg. After winning two Premier Leagues, an English Cup, a Europa League, a Champions League, a Club World Cup and a World Cup with France… the time has come for Kanté to become president.

READ HERE: The champions seduced by Arabia with a view to the 2030 World Cup

June 29, 2023 | 6:47 pm

