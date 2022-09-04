Home Sports For Asia and Linda European race today a chance to go through
For Asia and Linda European race today a chance to go through

For Asia and Linda European race today a chance to go through

Aliotta and Moretti have passed the group stage on the sand of Loutraki The only couple to represent Italy, the Oltrepadane challenge two Swedes

Fabio Babetto

03 September 2022

LOUTRAKI (Greece)

Asia Aliotta and Linda Moretti, fresh Italian championships in women’s Under 18 beach volleyball, continue their exciting race also in Europe and, on the Hellenic sand of Loutraki, also advance in the European Under 18 championship.

path

It is not an easy path for the two stars of Beach Volley Oltrepo and Rivanazzano Volley Club. The leap between the Italian and European championships is felt, the physicality of the opponents clearly rises, but also their technical level and experience, much higher. to what has already been addressed, however significant, by Asia and Linda on the sand of the Italian beaches of their second summer as queens, a year ago Under 16, a few days ago also Under 18. The only couple present to represent Italy, the one from beyond the Po the first group stage at the end of two tough days which, in group E, opened on Thursday with a defeat against the strongest of the group, the Belgian Marion Beauve and Annelore Bex. The excitement of the debut is felt, the challenge pulled for a good part of a first set in which the two Belgians snatch in the sprint and close 21-17. Asia and Linda struggle to keep up in the second, they waste a few more points for agitation and frenzy than anything else, they surrender 21-15 and it is 2-0 for Belgium, while at the same time the Netherlands rule Lithuania 2-0 (21-17, 21-15). It is in the second game that Asia and Linda find a very strong reaction and leave no chance for the Lithuanian couple formed by Livija Vilkelyte and Agile Astapoviciute. There is never a story, the two stars from Oltrepadane asphalt their opponents 21-9 and 21-8 and put more than one foot in the second round. Yesterday, the closing match against the Netherlands was worth the second place in the group. Against Noa Sonneville and Mila Konink, both born in 2005 (Asia is 2007, Linda 2006) comes out another match similar to the one they lost against Belgium and ends 2-0 for the tulips (21-18 and 21-15). Belgium finished with full points by beating Lithuania 2-0. Asia and Linda go to the scoreboard of the best twenty-four European Under 18 couples and this morning, at 10.10, the passage of the round will be played by direct elimination against the Swedish Sanna Madesta and Emilia Saxne who qualified from the very tight group G where they finished first on a par with Spain and Hungary. If Asia and Linda do the job, in the round of 16 they will find the Swiss couple reigning champions and also bronze at the last Under 21 World Championships.

