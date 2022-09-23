CANDIA CANAVESE

Two first places and as many second and third places is the loot achieved by the strong canoeist of the Fiamme Oro Gabriele Casadei, 20 years old from Candia Canavese at the test of the Italian speed championships at the Idroscalo in Milan, scheduled from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 September. Three days in which Casadei was able to give emotions both for the style, clean and decisive, and for the personality that he puts in every competition and against every opponent.

Moving on to the medals obtained in Lombardy, Casadei managed to get on the top step of the podium both in the 500-meter C4 category, and in the 200-meter C4 category together with Carlo Tacchini, Nicolae Craciun and Daniele Santini. In particular on the 500 m he set the time of 1’43 ” 02. Same crew, but with the novelty represented by Dawid Szela in place of Santini, for the 200m race and same result, with the clock stopped after 35 ” 34.

Casadei did not go beyond second place both in the 1,000 m C2 and in the C1 always at a distance of 1,000 m: in the first case the canoeist from Candia together with Daniele Santini finished with a time of 3’39 ” 09, preceded only by teammates Nicolae Craciun and Carlo Tacchini (3’36”94). The other second place is instead in the 1,000m C1, obtained with the final time of 3’58”20.

Finally, as regards the lowest position on the podium, Casadei obtained third place in both the 500 and 200 m C2s. Both races carried out with team mate Dawid Szela, in the 500m he closed the test in 1’42”22 ” and instead in the 200m the final time was 35”34. –