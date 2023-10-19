for Cristiano Ronaldo he played better than him, he ended up in prison – breaking latest news

by Sports Editorial Staff

He was considered a prodigy of Portuguese football, but had no luck. «Looking back, I now regret several things: the talent was there, the head wasn’t. I only thought about women and parties”

Even Cristiano Ronaldo had an idol. In 2003, his favorite footballer was Fabio Paim, a prodigy of Portuguese football who twenty years ago impressed his compatriot who later had much better luck in his career. «Do you think I’m good? Wait until you see him…”, Cristiano said. But he certainly couldn’t have known that Paim would soon get lost, even ending up in prison.

Paim was born in Estoril in 1988 and joined the youth sector of Sporting Lisbon at the age of 9. A “predestined”, as the press labeled him at the time. A certainly successful young man who, according to what was reported by Sphera Sports, earned more than 20 thousand a month at 16. His career was so on the rise that in the summer of 2008 he moved to Chelsea to experience his big break; but it is precisely from here that the dream began to fade. Paim only played in the reserve team with the Blues shirt, he returned to Portugal but there he began a series of loans which never allowed him to have the right continuity to establish himself. Football aside, the darkest year was 2019, when the Portuguese was arrested for illegal drug possession. Paim was caught with 5 grams of cocaine and spent a year in prison on drug trafficking charges before being acquitted. «The prison I was in then was close to the field where the Portuguese national team plays – he told the Sun – so I could see them training every day. I was there for a reason and I never thought: “Ah, Cristiano is there. I should be there too.” Prison was really hard and difficult for me and my family. It was no place for a boy like me”, Paim himself said when describing that period. He who always considered himself better than Cristiano: «I was really special. I should be humble, but this is the truth. I honestly believe that today there is no one else like me, with the same qualities as me. When I played, if I had put in the same effort as Cristiano Ronaldo, I would have become better than him. If we talk about technique, I was better. I was a bit like Ronaldinho. Unfortunately for me I was born with talent. Now I regret several things: the talent was there, the head wasn’t. I only thought about women and parties and football was the last thing on my mind.”

