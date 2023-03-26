Saturday 25 March 2023 in Italy we return to celebrate the Dante’s Daythe National Day dedicated to the Great Poet Dante Alighieri. In Italy, art events, poetry, comics, virtual reality and much more are scheduled.





Not only that: on Saturday 25 March, ‘La Repubblica’ published the professor’s article Gioachino Chiarinipreviously appeared in the cultural weekly ‘Robinson’, which speaks of the “last secret” by the great poet Dante Alighieri.

The last secret of the great poet Dante Alighieri

As explained in detail by Professor Gioachino Chiarini, who in his article published first in ‘Robinson’ and then in ‘La Repubblica’ quotes Manfred Harth, the reason why in the Divine Comedy it is possible to find many astronomical descriptions and so much insistence on the movements and the position of the Sun and the Moon at a given moment, as well as frequent indications of the spatial arrangement of the characters is that the otherworldly pilgrimage of Dante Alighieri follows one very precise hourly scanof which the Supreme Poet himself has left clues within the text, which have been deciphered after years of research.

The main events scheduled in Italy for Dan Tuesday 2023

In view of Dan Tuesday, Rai Cinema presented a multiplatform project dedicated to the Divine Comedy, in which Dante’s universe is the protagonist of an innovative story declined in different formats and different ways of fruition.





The initiative includes an exciting edutainment journey in the guise of Dante Alighieri within the metaverse of Rai Cinema, on The Nemesis. This immersive gaming experience, online since Wednesday 22 March, was giving away an exclusive preview of the short film “Inferno” by Federico Basso and Alessandro Parrello, with the voice of Francesco Pannofino. On Saturday 25 March, the short “Inferno” and the totally unreleased second chapter “Purgatorio” will be available on RaiPlay and Rai Cinema Channel.

Also for March 25, the presentation of the VR version of the two chapters has been set, which will involve different fruition spaces located between Florence, Milan and Turin. A VR corner will be set up at the Casa di Dante in Florence to let the shorts be enjoyed. The special guest of the event is the Italian art-influencer and videomaker Roberto Celestri. The two courts will also be visible at the National Museum of Cinema in Turin and at the National Museum of Science and Technology in Milan in the VR cinemas created in collaboration with Rai Cinema.

A Ravennawhere Dante Alighieri’s tomb is located, a meditative walk with headset and map with QR Code is scheduled for Saturday 25 March 2023 inside the millenary Pineta di Classe, which inspired the Supreme Poet in writing some of the most beautiful pages of the Divine Comedy.





Also Saturday 25 March 2023, for Dan Tuesday, at Caves of Castellana Dante’s Inferno will relive in Puglia: before the show “Hell in the Cave”, whoever wishes can perform by reading excerpts chosen from all the songs of the “Divine Comedy”.

The Salce Collection National Museum of Trevisoon Saturday 25 March 2023, the exhibition “Dante Icona Pop”, curated by Elisabetta Pasqualin (director of the Museum), will inaugurate in the San Gaetano headquarters.

Also on March 25, for Dan Tuesday 2023, in the church of San Lorenzo a San Vito al Tagliamento the exhibition “Il Dante di Anzil” will be presented, dedicated to the Friulian painter who, between 1986 and 1988, created 63 mixed-media tables and 52 preparatory drawings inspired by the “Divine Comedy” and, in particular, by Dante’s Inferno.



