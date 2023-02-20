Thanks to the 76-84 victory over Virtus Segafredo Bologna, Germani Brescia conquered the first Italian Cup in its history, improving on the result achieved in 2018, when the Lombard club was defeated in the final by Turin in the Final Eight in Florence.

Also for coach Alessandro Magro, in his second participation in the competition as head coach, it is the first triumph in the tournament.

This is the second triumph in the tournament for an eighth seed, as Germani Brescia replicated what Venice did in 2020.