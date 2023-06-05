For her first professional tournament, Rose Zhang wins at the Mizuho Americas Open

The middle of the small white ball was already aware of the phenomenon. By imposing himself as soon as he entered the scene on the LPGA Tour, Roze Zhang confirmed that his reputation was not overrated by accomplishing a feat more seen since the 1950s and which prompted Tiger Woods to split a word on her social networks to congratulate her: “Incredible Rose Zhang defending her NCAA title and winning for her first on the PGA. Come on, a card for her! “.
The American was however in the hard all day, not returning any birdie, going twice to the fault, in particular at 18 when she had almost won the tournament. Despite the turbulence and immense pressure given the expectation she arouses, Rose Zhang managed to control her emotions to get the trophy in the second round of the play-off by signing her only birdie of this endless Sunday. .
Adversity worthy of a Major
An advent, an event, a relief, on the land of Michelle Wie who was obviously a model for Rose Zhang: “I didn’t expect to win. I never have a wait. I play golf, I have fun and that’s it. The gusts of wind were very strong. The course is already very hard. But there, in these conditions, it was more so. I knew how to stay calm. When you’re under pressure, attacking the flags sometimes isn’t very smart. I had few chances but I fought and my wedge helped me a lot. »
While the adversity was just worthy of a Major, Rose Zhang (-9 after 72 holes) notably beat Ryu Hae-Ran (3rd, -8), Aditi Ashok, Furue Ayaka and Eun-Hee Ji (4th, – 7).
For her part, Perrine Delacour took 43rd place (+3) after a Sunday above par (+1). In a few years, if Rose Zhang accumulates as announced the Grand Slam titles, the Frenchwoman will however be able to say about the first trophy of the American: ” I was there “.