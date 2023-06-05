For her first professional tournament, Rose Zhang wins at the Mizuho Americas Open

Adversity worthy of a Major

An advent, an event, a relief, on the land of Michelle Wie who was obviously a model for Rose Zhang: “I didn’t expect to win. I never have a wait. I play golf, I have fun and that’s it. The gusts of wind were very strong. The course is already very hard. But there, in these conditions, it was more so. I knew how to stay calm. When you’re under pressure, attacking the flags sometimes isn’t very smart. I had few chances but I fought and my wedge helped me a lot. »