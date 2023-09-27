for homophobic chants, PSG and four of its players summoned by the Professional Football League

For homophobic chants during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday, the Parisian club and its players Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Randal Kolo Muani and Layvin Kurzawa are summoned by the disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League (LFP), the latter announced on Wednesday September 27. They will be heard at the next committee meeting, Thursday October 5.

On Monday, the interministerial delegate for the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBT hatred, Olivier Klein, relayed a video of around thirty seconds in which we can hear PSG supporters singing homophobic chants at the against the players of the Marseille team, saying “very shocked” and demanding « sanctions ».

The French internationals Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembélé and Layvin Kurzawa as well as the Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi, were filmed singing a song insulting the Marseillais during the group celebration, Sunday evening, in front of the Auteuil stand, after their 4-0 victory.

PSG declared after the match that the club “condemns all forms of discrimination, particularly homophobia, and wishes to point out that they have no place either in stadiums or in society”.

