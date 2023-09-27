Home » for homophobic chants, PSG and four of its players summoned by the Professional Football League
Sports

for homophobic chants, PSG and four of its players summoned by the Professional Football League

by admin
for homophobic chants, PSG and four of its players summoned by the Professional Football League

For homophobic chants during the Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday, the Parisian club and its players Ousmane Dembélé, Achraf Hakimi, Randal Kolo Muani and Layvin Kurzawa are summoned by the disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League (LFP), the latter announced on Wednesday September 27. They will be heard at the next committee meeting, Thursday October 5.

On Monday, the interministerial delegate for the fight against racism, anti-Semitism and anti-LGBT hatred, Olivier Klein, relayed a video of around thirty seconds in which we can hear PSG supporters singing homophobic chants at the against the players of the Marseille team, saying “very shocked” and demanding « sanctions ».

Add to your selections Add to your selections

The French internationals Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembélé and Layvin Kurzawa as well as the Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi, were filmed singing a song insulting the Marseillais during the group celebration, Sunday evening, in front of the Auteuil stand, after their 4-0 victory.

PSG declared after the match that the club “condemns all forms of discrimination, particularly homophobia, and wishes to point out that they have no place either in stadiums or in society”.

Add to your selections Add to your selections

The World with AFP

The contributions area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this exchange space and contribute to the discussion.

Subscribe

Contribute

See also  The Old Wild West relies on a new conductor: taken by the American playmaker Sherrill

You may also like

Surprising Shift in Spanish League Standings

Subtle, Udinese started well, but in the end...

Chen Siwei achieves 5th place and Peng Moer...

It must hurt us more, attacker Dej was...

Real Madrid Dominates Las Palmas with 2-0 Victory...

US Open: Andy Lapthorne wants solution to 2024...

Six-Peat Champions: Chinese Women’s Sand Volleyball Team Dominates...

Milan starts process to build new stadium

Seattle Mariners Capitalize on Astros Errors to Snap...

Italy women, Sweden causes controversy for the match...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy