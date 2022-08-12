IVREA

It will be a debut in Sardinia, but only on the second day. The series B calendars have been published. Ivrea, included in group 1 (with eleven teams), will immediately observe the rest day. First match on Sunday 16 October at Amatori Capoterra.

In total there are 44 Serie B teams, divided into 4 groups. Promoted to A the first of each group, the last retricede in Serie C. The Ivrea rugby club are included in group 1 with Savona, Unione Monferrato, Amatori Novara, Bergamo 1950, Varese, Piacenza, Lecco, Amatori & Union Milano, Amateurs Capoterra and Olbia 1982.

First home match for Chris De Meyer’s boys on the third day, 23 October, against the other Sardinian team, Olbia 1982. Here are Ivrea’s subsequent engagements: Amatori & Union Milano-Ivrea (fourth day), Varese- Ivrea, (fifth), Ivrea-Savona (sixth), Novara-Ivrea (seventh), Ivrea-Unione Monferrato (eighth), Bergamo- Ivrea (ninth), Ivrea-Piacenza (tenth), Lecco-Ivrea (last outbound) . Return to inverted fields.

«The beginning of the preparation for the senior team – says the president Franco Rosso – is set for Monday 22 August, which will be followed by the meetings of the youth teams. The group in which we are inserted is 80% that of last year, the Cus Milano promoted to Serie A is missing and the Franciacorta moved to the Veneto group, then there are the newly promoted Savona and Novara in addition to Olbia, a sore point that the management from the point of view of organization and costs complicates us considerably, problems that we will have to face deriving from two trips to Sardinia. However, we are trying to set up a competitive team with the inclusion of players especially in the roles where the greatest difficulties emerged last year. In any case, the squad will mainly be made up of our boys who have grown up in the youth teams or have been playing with Ivrea for a few years now. Minimum objective is salvation ”. –

© breaking latest news