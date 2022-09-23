VERONA

Ivrea canoa club protagonist at the weekend in Verona, theater of the Italian Canoe Kayak Slalom Championships for the Junior category and the awarding of the tricolor for the Junior and Under 23 extreme slalom.

A two-day race that confirms the amazing season of the Eporediese Lucia Pistoni who wins with full merit three tricolor titles, two individual and one team. In the end there will be six gold, four silver and four bronze medals for the association led by president Mario Di Stazio, which once again confirms its national leadership.

In women’s K1 Lucia Pistoni wins the tricolor preceding Caterina Pignat, Canoa Club Sacile, and Francesca Bongioanni of Cuneo Canoa. In the men it is Xabier Ferrazzi, Canoa club kayak Vastagna, to win the gold, third place for Michele Pistoni, Ivrea canoa club.

In the C1 Junior female Cecilia Marchegiano is silver medal in front of Lucia Pistoni bronze, in the male field Simone Marchegiano climbs on the second step of the podium, third place for Elio Maiutto. Simone Marchegiano and Ester Gambella win the gold medal in the C2 Junior Mixed. In the Ivrea team competition protagonists with the victory in the K1 Junior female thanks to Lucia Pistoni-Ester and Viola Gambella, first place and tricolor title also for the K1 Junior Male with Lorenzo Cardini-Michele and Nicola Pistoni, lowest step of the podium for the other colors of Ivrea canoe club Lorenzo Spertino-Matteo Ghirardo-Andrè De Manincor.

In C1 Junior male success for Giacomo Capirone-Elio Maiutto-Simone Marchegiano, silver around the neck of Brando Belot De La Hunaudaye-Pietro Perazzo-Nicolò Baima. In the last race scheduled, the K1 Extreme Slalom Junior female is crowned champion of Italy Lucia Pistoni, second and silver medalist Cecilia Marchegiano. TO Montanaso Lombardo, Lodi (regional competition), instead in the Stefano Minori Ivrea Canoa Club he is second in the K1 Master +50. –