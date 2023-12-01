For Ramos Rizo, the referee should have called a penalty against Chivas

Referee Analyst Claims Pumas Denied Clear Penalty in Quarterfinal Match Against Chivas

MEXICO — Felipe Ramos Rizo, a referee analyst for ESPN, has stated that a clear penalty in favor of the Pumas was denied in the first leg of the Apertura 2023 quarterfinals against Chivas.

Ramos Rizo took to Twitter to express his opinion, stating, “Penal in favor of Pumas minute 75 that does not sanction Fernando Hernandez,” accusing the match official of failing to penalize a handball by Ricardo Marin in the Chivas area.

The incident occurred when Robert Ergas took a corner kick and the ball collided with Marin’s hand, with the player seemingly unaware of the movement of his arm due to his focus on the game. Despite appeals from Pumas players, the referee, Fernando Hernández, chose not to award the penalty.

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was consulted, but the initial decision to not award the penalty stood. This decision caused frustration among the Pumas team and their fans, with coach Antonio Mohamed making clear signals for the central defender to review the play in person.

While Pumas fans expressed their outrage on social media, supporters of Chivas defended the decision, arguing that Marin’s lack of intent warranted the non-call. The match continued with Chivas holding a lead, with Fernando Beltran scoring the only goal of the match in the first half.

The controversy surrounding the denied penalty has added an extra layer of drama to the already heated quarterfinal clash between the two teams.