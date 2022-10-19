RIVAROLO CANAVESE

Nothing to do for Finimpianti Rivarolo, which remains at zero altitude. In the second first day of group A of B2 women’s, the upper Canavese formation is beaten at home 1-3 by Cuneo, at the end of a match in which the hosts have suffered a little too much in reception, even if it must be said that on the other side of the net, there was a very careful wedge in defense and more effective under the net.

Coach Reggio sends Ivaldi on the field to dribble, Dereani and Eze in the center, Ferraris and Garrone in the band, Stecconi in the opposite and Gilardino free and already in the first set the rivarolesi struggle to contain the attacks of the guests, who go on to lead 11- 18. Finimpianti Rivarolo who never manages to get into the game and has to bow 16-25. Hosts who instead make up for it in the second fraction, improving a lot especially in reception and attack and preventing Cuneo from playing as he knows and as he showed in the first set. The Cuneo attacks are now prey to the upper Canavese wall which always manages to make the counterattack phase finally incisively. Finimpianti Rivarolo who wins the second fraction 25-18 with full merit.

Instead, there is the collapse of the landlords in the third set, in which nothing works between the landlords, who are beaten again, this time with a clearer 10-25. Also in the fourth set the Finimpianti starts immediately below 0-3, reaching the maximum gap at 7-17. Reception errors, attacks outside and a wall that is not always perfect still condemn Finimpianti to a knockout, again 16-25, but above all a second game without bringing home points. In the next round, the team of coach Reggio, will go away to Novara, with Direma and you will have to start scoring points after the defeats in the first two days of the championship. –

Loris Ponsetto