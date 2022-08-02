Home Sports For the Bosconerese it is a revolution 14 new players and changed the staff
BOSCONERO

The Bosconerese will return to work from Tuesday 23 August, in view of the eleventh consecutive year in the First category, the championship that will begin on Sunday 11 September. This is what was communicated last Monday, July 25, during the presentation, which was attended by many new faces. A real yellow and blue revolution. In addition to the new coach, Francesco Parisi, who replaced Mario Gaudino this summer, also a new sports director, Giampietro Pedretti, last year at the Ciriè, in place of Luca Moine, a masseur Davide Flore, replacing Pierluigi Gassino, me mostly 14 new players. From the nearby Rivarolese, the midfielder Diego Abbascià has arrived, who will thus find his brother Christian and the strikers Matteo Gazzetta and Antonio Gagliardi have also arrived from the Rivarolese. The other signings are signed by Emanuele Cardilli, defender of Barcanova, Alex Cata goalkeeper last year at Pianese, Simone Tarella, former Agliè Valle Sacra midfielder, Nicolò Iovine, goalkeeper taken from the Turin of STS. Bosconerese who then remade the defense, reaching an agreement with defenders Matteo Vironda from Vallorco, Daniele Greco from Ardor San Francesco, as well as Roland Preci and William La Scala, in last season stopped due to injury and in past seasons in various clubs of Turin always in the First category.

Giuseppe Patrone also arrived in attack, last season at Pianese, while goalkeeper Luca Boccardo and midfielder Alessandro Lombardo, both from Bosconero and last season without a team, will join the first team. Many signings, but also confirmations: the defenders Da Milano, Bianco, Capussotto and Grandini, the midfielders Christian Abbascià, Raschio, Luca and Andrea Ferrero Merlino, Baudino, Rosso, Mazza and Fornero will remain at the Bosconerese also next season. In attack confirmations of Muraca, Ferraro and Negro. Coach of the goalkeepers and third goalkeeper will be Claudio Longhin, while the former forward Luca Chiaroni will be part of the coaching staff of Mr. Parisi.

President Franco Tassone explains: «We have changed a lot and the goal is to achieve salvation. We made a very young team and for the first time we also have a sports director, who does not come from our Polisportiva board: Pedretti did very well last year at Ciriè and had the same ideas as us. Luca Moine for work reasons was no longer able to continue with us this year ». –

