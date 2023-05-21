for the “final” of the championship, the Lyonnaises want to open their new era with a sixteenth title

During OL’s victory over PSG, in the Women’s French Cup, in Orléans, on May 13, 2023. ANTHONY DIBON / ICON SPORT VIA GETTY IMAGES

Olympique Lyonnais (OL) or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)? In recent years, the fate of the French women’s football championship has come down to a double confrontation between these clubs. Sunday, May 21, at the Parc des Princes, the return match between Parisiennes and Lyonnaises – the latter have a three-point lead two days from the end – should once again decide the title.

A victory for OL would put an end to the suspense. In the event of a draw, the team would still be in a very favorable position before receiving Reims at the end of the championship. The Parisiennes, victorious in the first leg, must imperatively win to supplant their rivals (provided they win against Soyaux afterwards), since the particular goal difference takes precedence.

For scorer Ada Hegerberg, present in the Rhône since 2014, the quest for a 16e crowning champion of France for her club is not a routine, even against a recurring opponent. “A title remains a title, smiles the Norwegian, Ballon d’Or 2018. If you don’t enjoy the idea of ​​winning a title, you have nothing to do with it. »

confirming “this reality of the championship”her trainer Sonia Bompastor savors “to be able to play this final on the penultimate day” but do not neglect the other matches: “To play these finals, you must not lose points against the other teams. » This season, Paris Saint-Germain have given up a little too much on the way, with four draws against Le Havre, Montpellier, Fleury and Paris FC, when OL have only been hooked on Guingamp.

Michele Kang’s ambitions

As a prelude to this meeting, the two behemoths of French women’s football faced each other in the final of the Coupe de France in Orléans on Saturday May 13. The Lyonnaises initially largely dominated, scoring twice through Hegerberg, before suffering at the end of the game to finally win 2-1. In the absence of its star attackers, Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto – injured – PSG does not have its usual strike force. “Lately, we feel that it has been a little more difficult [pour elles] to score goals, but PSG will have the necessary motivationanalyse Bompastor, it remains a team that will cause us problems. It’s up to us to put on a good match to get this title. »

This decisive meeting comes at a time when the women’s section of Olympique Lyonnais is entering a new era with the upcoming takeover of American businesswoman Michele Kang. The women’s OL will in future be associated with the American Washington Spirit franchise under the supervision of an “umbrella structure” owned and chaired by Mme Kang.

