Original title: For the first time in the 6th Hainan Provincial Games, 4 teams of women’s football will participate in the first group competition

On September 6, the reporter learned from the Hainan Provincial Football Association that a total of 4 teams participated in the Women’s Football Group A of the 6th Hainan Provincial Games. This is the first time that the Provincial Games has set up a women’s football competition, which aims to promote the development of Hainan’s youth women’s football.

The four women’s football teams participating are Haikou City Team, Qiong Squadron Team, Danzhou City Team and Lingshui Team. The women’s Division A players are 16 to 19 years old and born between January 1, 2003 and December 31, 2006. The competition adopts a single round robin system to determine the champion.

The Haikou Women’s Football Team was formed with the Hainan Middle School Wei Haiying Football Club as the team. Two of the team’s players were selected for the U16 Women’s National Junior Training Team. The Qiongzhong women’s football training system has a high voice for winning the championship. The Danzhou women’s football team has been established for more than 3 years, with a tacit understanding and good strength. Lingshui girls were formed by Haikou Lingshan Middle School.

Due to the epidemic, the game has been postponed. However, the participating teams did not relax their training.

