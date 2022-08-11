BOLLENGO

After the men’s sector teams, Independiente Ivrea also experienced the path in Serie C of the 2022/2023 season in the women’s sector. The national amateur league has included the Ivrea team of president Roberto Tridello still in group A and, compared to last season , there are five news: Monica Dreon and her companions will still have the trip to Sardinia, but no longer to Caprera, but to Cagliari against the newly promoted Su Planu calcio 1985. In the next season, Independiente will go again to Genoa, to also face a another newly promoted team, Angelo Baiardo Genova. The other three teams included in group A are Freedom Cuneo, training last year in Excellence and the Lombard teams of Vittuone and Pro Sesto (relegated from B).

To complete the picture of group A, the orange will still find: Spezia women, Genoa women, Pinerolo, Azalee Solbiatese, Real Meda, Orobica Bergamo, Lucchese, Fiamma Monza and Città di Pontedera. The championship will begin on Sunday 11 September: «We will no longer face Lumezzane, Perugia, Ternana, Caprera and Pistoiese – says the accompanying manager Mauro Andorno – and above all we will have fewer long trips, except the one in Sardinia in Cagliari. In the next few days, the Federation will issue the calendars, also because those who go to Sardinia on the first day or if Su Planu football will come to the mainland, will have to know in time how to organize the transfer. As for the group then – comments Andorno – with the entry of the women’s Serie A among the professionals, a series C championship will be waiting for us even more difficult than last season, because the players who will not find space in Serie A will go down in B and those of B, to play will necessarily have to face the Serie C championship. Our goal remains a peaceful salvation, to be reached as soon as possible. It is therefore important to start putting as much hay on the farm as possible starting from Sunday 11 September ». –